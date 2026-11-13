We’re excited to invite you to a free 60-minute webinar, The Working Genius of Strategic Planning, with best-selling author and president of The Table Group, Patrick Lencioni, followed by a C12 Executive Luncheon.

.Wednesday, November 18, 2026

11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. CT

Patrick Lencioni applies The Six Types of Working Genius to each stage of developing and executing strategy and shows how the geniuses your team has, and the ones it lacks, shape the results.

Join local CEOs and business owners to learn how C12 can help you make better decisions, avoid costly mistakes, and create solid plans for business growth.

RSVP Today! More information is under www.eventbrite.com.