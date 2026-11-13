The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra will be presenting its 32nd Annual “Holiday at the Pops” concert on Saturday, September 12, 2026, 7pm CST at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte.

Music Director, Dr. Carolyn Watson, will be leading the Orchestra along with guests, La Porte High School Chorale under the direction of Tom Coe, New Prairie High School Show Choir under the direction of Everette Forrester, and Illumination under the direction of Becky Osborn.

Music will include “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” songs by John Williams from the movies HOME ALONE and HOME ALONE 2, a Transiberian Orchestra arrangement of “Carol of the Bells” as well as a sing-along and ending with the traditional singing of “Silent Night”.

“We are really happy to have La Porte High School Chorale, New Prairie High School Show Choir and Illumination joining the Orchestra for the very special holiday event.”, said Interim Executive Director, Tim King. “Many attendees tell us this officially starts their holiday season. Dr. Watson has put together a real audience friendly program with a mix of light classical and popular tunes which everyone will recognize.”

This concert will also feature all 5 of our Student Apprentices; two of them making their first appearance. Veda Nelson, Cello of La Porte High school, and Elisha Jones, Trumpet, of La Porte High School.

Isaac Anabe, violin, of La Porte High School and Lincoln Knauff, Tuba, of Valparaiso High School, second year Apprentice, Mya Moore, flute, of La Porte High School will be making their second appearance this season!

LCSO.NET. able seating is sold out, but balcony tickets are available by going to

Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students/children.