News release, Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the City of Valparaiso celebrated the opening of the Vale Park West Trail on Thursday, Nov. 5.

“Trails are a vital resource in Indiana. They drive community connection, promote healthy Hoosiers, and expand outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Dale Brier, DNR’s deputy director of Community Grants & Trails.

Nearly 1.5 miles of concrete trail was constructed by Valparaiso with help from a $364,500 grant administered by the DNR.

The new trail connects several residential neighborhoods to Valparaiso High School and Foundation Meadows Park and ties into Valparaiso’s broader trail network.

“The off-road pathway provides a dedicated space for pedestrians and cyclists, offering a safer alternative to traveling alongside vehicle traffic,” said Valparaiso City Engineer Dylan Harakal. “Completed in phases over the past four construction seasons, the project adds an important link to Valparaiso’s growing network of more than 27 miles of pathways.”

Indiana DNR has led the largest infusion of trails funding in state history, with $180 million in dedicated trail funding administered through the department that facilitates critical trail connections within and between Hoosier communities.

A total of 64 of the 89 projects are complete, with another 15 under construction. With this opening, more than 178 miles of trail have been built since the program’s inception in December 2018 with the first trail opening in June 2020.

(Photo credit: Valpo Now [City of Valparaiso] / Facebook)