We are deeply saddened by the passing of our founder, visionary, friend, and inspiration, Fr. Dennis Blaney, this morning, November 15, 2026.

Our hearts are filled with so much emotion. We are heartbroken that this world has lost such an amazing, humble, and giving man. At the same time, our hearts are filled with tremendous gratitude for his life, his friendship, and all that he gave to others.

We will miss Fr. Blaney’s infectious smile, his sharp wit, and the orneriness that always left us laughing. But most of all, we will miss his friendship and the love he so freely gave to all of us, especially to the people who held such a special place in his heart, the Villagers and Campers of Sharing Meadows.

Today, tears flow from our eyes, and our hearts are broken. Yet, even in our grief, we know this is not the end.

It is not the end of Fr. Blaney’s vision. It is not the end of his mission. It is not the end of the community he built through faith, love, service, and friendship.

We at SHARE take great pride in carrying his vision forward with the same humility, gratitude, and love for others that guided his life.

And we will continue to live by the simple challenge he gave us: “See a need, find a solution.”