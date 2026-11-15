Press release, La Porte Community School Corporation:

LA PORTE, Ind. – Twelve La Porte Community School Corporation string players earned seats in the Indiana American String Teachers Association’s 2026 All-Region Orchestra, joining student musicians from across northern Indiana for a weekend of rehearsals and concerts at Robert A. Taft Middle School in Crown Point.

Seven Kesling Campus students performed in the Junior High All-Region Orchestra on Saturday, Nov. 7, alongside about 140 middle school musicians from 20 schools. Representing La Porte were eighth graders Irene Anabe, Lauren Christie, Lilly Grantham, William Kaminski and Mahana Obadencio, seventh grader Grace Goss and sixth grader Ian Anabe. Six performed with the Allegro Orchestra under guest conductor Katie Le Sesne, and Irene Anabe played cello with the Vivace Orchestra, which takes on more advanced repertoire, under guest conductor Johanna Kitchell.

Five La Porte High School students followed on Sunday, Nov. 8, in the High School All-Region Orchestra, representing one of 15 schools. Isaac Anabe (junior) played in the first violin section, Kaley Rosenbaum (sophomore) in the second violins, Aubree Thomas (sophomore) on viola, and Veda Nelson (senior) and Austyn Jablonski (junior) on cello. Guest conductor Frank Lestina, a longtime Illinois orchestra director who now teaches at DePaul University, led the ensemble through a program that ranged from Mahler’s Symphony No. 3 and Holst’s St. Paul’s Suite to music from La La Land.

Earning a seat is a multi-step process. Orchestra director Liz Cravens identifies candidates by skill level, then rates each student on a range of musical criteria. Those ratings go to the All-Region coordinator, who reviews submissions from every participating school and selects the ensembles. Students then rehearsed before and after school with Cravens for six weeks before spending a full day at Taft rotating through full ensemble rehearsals, sectionals with instrument specialists, and a dress rehearsal ahead of a concert.

LPCSC is one of the few districts in the area to offer orchestra, and these twelve students represent the program’s strength from sixth grade through senior year.

“The students have been working very hard to learn their parts,” Cravens said. “We are proud of them for putting in the work on an outstanding performance.”

Photo caption: Kesling Campus musicians, left to right: Ian Anabe (6th grade, violin), Lilly Grantham (8th grade, violin), Lauren Christie (8th grade, violin), Mahana Obadencio (8th grade, viola), William Kaminski (8th grade, cello), Grace Goss (7th grade, cello), Irene Anabe (8th grade, cello). La Porte High School musicians, left to right: Aubree Thomas (10th grade, viola), Austyn Jablonski (11th grade, cello), Isaac Anabe (11th grade, violin), Veda Nelson (12th grade, cello), Kaley Rosenbaum (10th grade, violin).