VALPARAISO, IN—Shirley Heinze Land Trust recently concluded the 15th season of

its annual Bringing Nature Home program, with 18 successful recipients across 4

counties. The program recognizes individuals and organizations that use native

landscaping to support local wildlife and natural habitats.

Native plants, shrubs and trees provide safe passage between areas of natural habitat

while offering food and shelter for birds, butterflies and other pollinators. Those who

meet the program’s criteria receive a plaque to display their commitment to native plants

and the removal of invasive species.

“With Bringing Nature Home, we’re able to help community members understand that

they can make a difference in conservation efforts,” said Dylan Jones, Volunteer

Coordinator at Shirley Heinze Land Trust and leader of Bringing Nature Home. “We’re

proud of this year’s strong turnout and grateful to everyone helping support local wildlife

through native plants.”

Applications for the 2027 Bringing Nature Home program will open on Earth Day, April

22, 2027. Businesses, institutions, public agencies, landscapers and home gardeners

based in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Marshall and Starke Counties in Indiana are

eligible. Plantings should be well-established, typically in their second growing season

or beyond. For more information, visit www.heinzetrust.org/bringingnaturehome/ or

contact Volunteer Coordinator Dylan Jones at (219) 242-8558 or

djones@heinzetrust.org.