VALPARAISO, IN—Shirley Heinze Land Trust recently concluded the 15th season of
its annual Bringing Nature Home program, with 18 successful recipients across 4
counties. The program recognizes individuals and organizations that use native
landscaping to support local wildlife and natural habitats.
Native plants, shrubs and trees provide safe passage between areas of natural habitat
while offering food and shelter for birds, butterflies and other pollinators. Those who
meet the program’s criteria receive a plaque to display their commitment to native plants
and the removal of invasive species.
“With Bringing Nature Home, we’re able to help community members understand that
they can make a difference in conservation efforts,” said Dylan Jones, Volunteer
Coordinator at Shirley Heinze Land Trust and leader of Bringing Nature Home. “We’re
proud of this year’s strong turnout and grateful to everyone helping support local wildlife
through native plants.”
Applications for the 2027 Bringing Nature Home program will open on Earth Day, April
22, 2027. Businesses, institutions, public agencies, landscapers and home gardeners
based in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Marshall and Starke Counties in Indiana are
eligible. Plantings should be well-established, typically in their second growing season
or beyond. For more information, visit www.heinzetrust.org/bringingnaturehome/ or
contact Volunteer Coordinator Dylan Jones at (219) 242-8558 or
djones@heinzetrust.org.