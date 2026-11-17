SOUTH BEND – On November 3, 2026, Max Lytle, II, 54 years old, of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after pleading guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

Lytle was sentenced to 156 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, Lytle sold methamphetamine to another person in South Bend on multiple occasions. Police executed a search warrant at his home and recovered about 223 grams of pure methamphetamine. In all, Lytle was responsible for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute over 700 grams of methamphetamine.

“Methamphetamine is a poison that destroys lives, shatters families, and hollows out entire neighborhoods,” said United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred. “Distributing more than 700 grams of this highly addictive drug directly from a South Bend residence fuels addiction and undermines the safety and stability our residents deserve. Today’s 13-year federal prison sentence is the direct result of the strong, seamless partnerships between our federal law enforcement partners and our state and local law enforcement agencies—working together to hold drug traffickers accountable and keep the streets of Northern Indiana safe.”

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Indiana State Police, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Mishawaka Police Department, and the South Bend Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Joel Gabrielse.

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the Department of Justice’s nationwide initiative that brings federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement, prosecutors, and other public safety partners together to coordinate efforts to combat violent crime and make communities safe. Coordinated by U.S. Attorneys’ offices in each of the 94 federal districts, PSN is tailored to particular communities to strategically address specific violent crime and public safety challenges. As a key component of Operation Take Back America, PSN serves a central role in the Department’s commitment to make our country safe. PSN emphasizes three core principles: rapid federal response to violent crime and criminal offenders; strong, strategic partnerships among law enforcement at all levels; and accountability and deterrence through the prosecution of the most serious, readily provable offenses and other strategies. These efforts complement and strengthen President Trump’s Homeland Security Task Forces, ensuring a comprehensive federal response to the most pressing public safety issues facing communities.