Article by Michigan City Area Schools:

Astronaut John Glenn, Federal Express founder Frederick Smith, and baseball great Ted Williams: their common bond is the United States Marine Corps (USMC). For 251 years, the Marine Corps has produced men and women who have excelled in fields outside of the military.

The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) honored the USMC by conducting two ceremonies in conjunction with the USMC’s 251st birthday. They provided the Color Guard for the Michigan City chapter of the Marine Corps League’s Birthday celebration. The MCHS JROTC conducted their own ceremony, similar to the ceremonies conducted by active-duty and reserve Marine units worldwide, to remind all Marines of the responsibility they have in protecting our country. The ceremony was followed by dinner and dancing at the St. Joseph Men’s Club in Michigan City.

“In addition to patriotism, this was also an opportunity to bring our cadets together in a social environment, to teach that we can enjoy each other’s company in a dignified manner,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. The logistics of the evening were coordinated by the JROTC Booster Club President, Ms. Donna Schliephake. “Donna has done so much for us behind the scenes, and has been a surrogate mother to many of our cadets throughout the years,” said McGrath.

Marine instructor Master Sergeant Jeff Benak noted the multitasking skills of the cadets. “The cadets have been preparing for the Marine Corps Birthday ceremonies, for the Veterans Day Ceremony for our school on November 11, and for the military drill competition which we are hosting the following Saturday. All of that is in addition to improving their academics as a result of our most recent parent-teacher conferences.”

The Drill competition that MCHS is hosting is attracting schools from Ft. Wayne, Indianapolis, Chicago, Portage, Merrillville, and Romeoville. It will be judged by the University of Illinois-Chicago ROTC and sponsored by the LaPorte Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Admission is free.

December will also be a busy month for the cadets, as they will support MCHS athletic events, the Michigan City Festival of Lights parade on December 5, and the district’s One City One Sound holiday concert on December 11.