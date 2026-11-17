Press release, Feeding Indiana’s Hungry:

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana announced today that the food bank received a total of $224,600.00 to support their efforts in feeding Hoosiers in need.

According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, more than 1,097,000 Hoosiers, including 1 in 5 children, experienced food insecurity in 2024, the most recent data available.

“It is an honor to support food banks each year, knowing the impact their work has on families,” said Don Lamb, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “I’m grateful for the dedication these organizations show to their communities, and I’m confident the funding they’ve received will help them continue making a meaningful difference.”

Indiana’s eleven Feeding America affiliate food banks, which together serve all 92 counties, distribute food directly to Hoosiers in need as well as through more than 1,500 partners like faith-based food pantries, after school programs, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, and other community-based organizations. Each food bank received part of the $2 million in funding and collectively committed to spending more than 80% of the funding on nutritious food purchases, from Indiana sources where possible, and just under 20% on logistics, transportation, freight, warehousing, capacity, and other operating expenses essential to distribute food safely and effectively.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture for this investment in the people and communities of Northwest Indiana. These funds will strengthen our ability to deliver nutritious food directly to families through mobile distributions, expand critical support for veterans, advance Food Is Health initiatives that connect nutrition and wellness, and sustain the daily operations that make all of this work possible. Together, we are not only addressing hunger today, but building a healthier, more resilient Northwest Indiana for the future.” –Victor Garcia, President & CEO, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

The funding was provided by the Indiana General Assembly, as part of its biennial budget. The distribution amounts were determined using The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) fair share percentages for Indiana, which captures poverty and unemployment levels in each county.

The following list includes the food banks receiving funding for fiscal year 2026:

Community Harvest Food Bank – $195,400.00

Dare to Care Food Bank – $78,200.00

Food Bank of Northern Indiana – $221,600.00

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana – $224,600.00

Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. – $177,400.00

Freestore Foodbank – $16,200.00

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. – $649,000.00

Hoosier Hills Food Bank, Inc. – $85,800.00

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central IN, Inc. – $150,000.00

Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, Inc. – $86,200.00

Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. – $115,600.00

Visit in.gov/isda to learn more about the Indiana State Department of Agriculture Department. Visit feedingindianashungry.org to learn more about Feeding Indiana’s Hungry.